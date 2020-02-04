DUNCAN MCKINLEY

DUNCAN MCKINLEY

A walk-on long snapper from Eau Claire Memorial, McKinley drew a four-star ranking as a snapper from Kohl's. 

He joins high school teammate Cormac Sampson on the UW roster, and three-star running back recruit Loyal Crawford is orally

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics