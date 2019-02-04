Teacher’s Guide
The Drinking Gourd
A Story of the Underground Railroad
A Serialized Story by Tom Ratliff
© 2005
The FarmingtonCanal was an early transportation link that connected New Haven harbor with the inland towns of Hamden, Cheshire, Southington, Plainville, Farmington, Avon, Simsbury, and Granby. The canal company was chartered in 1822; it took three years to survey the route and another three to construct the canal. Opening in 1828, the FarmingtonCanal operated for almost twenty years, before it was replaced by a railroad in the 1840s. In Massachusetts, the twenty-nine-mile Hampshire and Hampden Canal opened in 1835, connecting the Farmington Canal with the Connecticut River at Northampton, Massachusetts.
This story is set in 1836, at a time when the Underground Railroad was gaining greater sympathy in many areas of the North. There had always been a shadowy network of support for runaway slaves, but by the 1830s anti-slavery sentiment had grown to the point that the official existence of the railroad was acknowledged. In Connecticut, slavery was a divisive issue, and in 1835 the state legislature passed a fugitive slave law, which demonstrates that while slavery was becoming increasing unpopular in the state, the pro-slavery forces still wielded significant power. Perhaps the most accurate assessment is that while there were some on each side who held strong views, most Connecticutters were somewhere in the middle. Slavery had all but disappeared in Connecticut by the 1830s (although it was not abolished until 1848). With fewer than 100 slaves left in the state, for most people human bondage existed in principle rather than fact—an out of sight-out of mind ambivalence that is all-too-common in moral issues.
Most of the characters in this story are fictional: the exceptions are the captains of two of the canal boats—Captain Dickenson of the Hillhouse and Captain Norton of the Ceres. Captain Daggert and his boat, the North Star, are fictional, and while most of the towns and villages mentioned in the story are real, Cadyville is not. The attitudes represented by Dosey are typical of the social beliefs of the Quakers, who were at the forefront of many social causes in the 19th century, including the anti-slavery and women’s rights movements.
Tom Ratliff is the co-author of the Matty Trescott series and has written books about the Civil War and the American Revolution. For more information on his other writings, visit his website at www.Matty-Trescott.com.
The Drinking Gourd is illustrated by Miranda Norris.
Pre-Activity: How Much Do You Know About Canals?
Two hundred years ago, if you wanted to travel or trade any great distance, you didn’t have many choices. Today we have modern highways, advanced railroad systems, and jet airplanes that can cross the country in a few hours, but in the 1820s none of these options existed. Most roads were unpaved, and people traveled about as fast as they could walk. And if you were a farmer with crops to send to market or a merchant or crafts person with goods to sell, it was nearly impossible to transport them very far.
Canals changed all that, allowing for easy travel and an inexpensive way to ship your products to markets. Canal boats were large—much like the big trucks of today—and were especially good for shipping bulk goods, like grain, fire wood, coal, and metals like iron ore over great distances. Canal boats did not move very fast, only a few miles an hour at best, but they were efficient and reliable.
In the Canal Era, which lasted from the end of the War of 1812 (1815) to the beginning of the American Civil War (1861) saw over 4,000 miles of canals built in the United States. With the development of railroad technology, the influence of canals began to diminish in the 1830s, but many canals survived and a few, like the Erie Canal, still operate today.
Definitions
Canal: A man-made channel built for the purpose of navigation, irrigation, or creating a source of waterpower. Modern canals, like the Suez or Panama, use tug boats to move ships along the waterway, and in and out of locks, but all canals built during the Canal Era relied on animal power.
Towpath: One side or bank of the canal was designated at the towpath, which was used by the mules or horses that towed the canal boats. It was at least 10 to 14 feet wide to accommodate the draft animals.
Berm bank: The narrow side or bank of the canal, opposite of the towpath.
Lock: A lock is an enclosed section of a canal that is used to raise or lower canal boats. The best analogy for a lock is a step or stair—a canal has to be relatively level, so when the landscape rises or falls, a lock, or series of locks, is created to artificially raise or lower the canal boats. Canal locks in Connecticut were 80 feet long and 12 feet wide, and were lined with stone. The FarmingtonCanal had to accommodate a rise of 220 feet between New Haven harbor and the Congamond Ponds at the Massachusetts state line, and this was accomplished by 28 locks.
Canal Gates: Gates are doors that help the lock to operate. As a canal boat approaches, the gates have to be opened to let the boat enter the lock, and then closed while water is either let in (to raise the boat) or drained out of the lock (to lower the boat). Then the gates are opened so the canal boat can exit the lock and continue on its way. (Note: Since the Farmington Canal ran north/south, the gates on the north side were called the upstream gates, and those on the south were the downstream gates.)
Lock keeper: The canal locks were operated by lock keepers. The lock keepers lived right next to the locks and were responsible for their operation, both day and night. In addition, lock keepers were expected to open the lock gates when flooding was predicted and in some cases the lock keepers also collected tolls for the company, a portion of which they would keep for their pay.
Lock operation: A lock is like an elevator, that can raise or lower a boat much like you can take an elevator up or down one floor. The process is simple: as a northbound boat enters the lock, it needs to be raised, so the upstream gates are closed. When the boat is in the lock, the downstream gates are closed, and then a spillway or gate is opened to allow water into the lock. The water level rises (usually about 8 to 10 feet) and the spillway is shut. Now the upstream gates are opened, and the canal boat is towed out of the lock and can travel along until it comes to a new lock and has to repeat the process all over again. A southbound boat would have the process reversed. The downstream gates would be closed, the boat would be towed into the lock, and the upstream gates would be closed. Then the spillway would be opened, but this time the purpose is to let water out of the lock, causing the boat to sink to the new level. When the downstream gates are opened, the boat is towed out.
(Note: Not all canals had a continuous rise in terrain like the FarmingtonCanal, and in some cases the upstream locks actually lowered the canal boats (and the downstream locks raised the boats).
Chapter 1: Jeremiah
New Words or Terms:
Canal basin – a wide section of a canal where boats could be docked, pass each other, or wait their turn to enter a lock
Cadyville – a fictional village in Connecticut
Upstream gates – the gates on the north side of the lock
Lock – a channel for raising and lowering canal boats
First light – time before sunrise when the sky overhead starts to get light
Riverite – someone from Hartford who opposed the FarmingtonCanal (the name comes from the Connecticut River)
Intruder – someone who is trespassing, or is where they shouldn’t be
Washouts – the earthen banks of the canal could easily be washed away by a heavy rain or too much (or fast-moving) water in the canal
Towpath – the wider bank of the canal was used as a walkway for the horses or mules (sometimes called draft animals) that towed the canal boats
Doubled back to the bridge – where the canal ran through a farm the company was required to build bridges, so the farmers could cross the waterway to access their land on both sides
Corral – a fenced-in area for horses or cattle, usually near a barn
Lantern – an oil lamp that has a metal base and a glass chimney
Friction match – a match that could be ignited by striking it on any rough surface; these matches were first used about the time of the story
Questions:
What is the setting (time and place)? How do you know?
Why is Jeremiah staying up all night?
Who does Jeremiah live with? How do you know?
Who do you think it was who hit Jeremiah on the head?
Connect to the story:
Jeremiah is responsible for guarding the canal. Do you have jobs at home that you have to do? Do you get paid for them?
Have you ever been frightened by noises in the middle of the night? How did you react? Did you ask your parents or siblings for help?
Historical Notes:
“Riverite…” The Farmington Canal was built by investors from New
Haven who hoped to compete with the Connecticut River traffic that brought a
great deal of money to the businesses of Hartford
“a muskrat hide was worth a dollar…” As muskrats and other burrowing animals were dangerous to the canal the Canal Company paid a bounty for the hides as proof that the animal had been killed. This was supposed to be for animals found within a mile of the canal.
Chapter 2: Cadyville
New Words or Terms:
Hamlet – small town or village
Congregate – come together or meet
Proprietor – owner
Shabby – not neat; ragged or worn looking
Sabotage – damage done in secret
Drought – a time when it does not rain enough
Bounty – a prize or reward
Spittoon – a brass bucket or container used for spitting tobacco juice
Squire – a title of respect for a landowner or a wealthy man
Abolitionist – someone who wanted to see slavery done away with
Almanac – a book that predicts what the weather will be like; The Farmer’s Almanac was popular in farming communities before modern weather reports
Questions:
What is the attitude of the men in the store regarding slavery?
Who is Squire Partridge? How is he different from the other men?
Put Yourself in the Story:
Imagine you are in the general store. Write a journal entry describing what happened, making sure to explain why you were there, and what you were doing.
Historical Notes:
“I keep my gun primed and ready…” To fire a musket, you need to put some powder in the priming pan; a gun that is primed is ready to fire.
“they had some trouble t’other evenin’ over in Blackberry Junction…” Blackberry Junction is a fictional community.
Chapter 3: Dosey
New Words or Terms:
Defiantly – in a defying or challenging way
Trembling – shaking or shivering
Smarting – aching or throbbing in pain
Awkward – uncomfortable or embarrassing
Gesture – a motion to express a thought or idea
Lock keeper – person who operates a canal lock
Prowlers – people who sneak about (often at night); usually a prowler is looking to commit a crime of some sort
Flinched – twitched or jerked involuntarily
Blurted it out – said without thinking
Riverites – opponents of the FarmingtonCanal
Hayloft – second floor of a barn where hay is stored for the winter
Questions:
What do we know about Dosey? Why do you think she looks the way she does?
Why did Dosey hit Jeremiah on the head with a rock?
You Be the Illustrator:
Draw a picture or construct a collage showing some aspect of this chapter.
Predict:
Who is Jacob?
What is going to happen next?
Chapter 4: Caleb
New Words or Terms:
Dingy – dark with smoke and grime; dirty
Rickety – likely to break or fall apart; old and worn out
Stout – heavy-set or somewhat overweight
Flushed – red or red-faced
Exertion – work of any kind
Profusely – greatly, freely, or abundantly
Sotweed – a slang term for tobacco
Genteel – refined or fashionable; elegant
Condescending – with an air of superiority; acting like you are better than someone
Bumpkin – uneducated or ignorant person from a rural area
Backwater – area that is far from the big city and supposedly dull or uninteresting
Homestead – a farm, including the buildings and the land around it
Scythe – a long-bladed tool used to cut hay
Trudged – walked slowly and forcefully
Packet – small canal boat that carried passengers
Questions:
Who is Ezekiel Benson? Why does Caleb go to see him?
What does Caleb mean when he says, “That didn’t seem to bother you before”?
What is Jeremiah doing when Caleb comes to see him? Why is it important to the farm?
Historical Notes:
“With the canal connected to Northampton…” The extension of the Farmington canal, known as the Hampshire and HampdenCanal, was completed in 1835, connecting New Haven with the Connecticut River at Northampton, Massachusetts, making the canal potentially more profitable for all involved.
“Jeremiah spent the morning cutting hay…” June is haying season on the farm—the grass is cut and dried in the field and then stored in the barn. Hay is used to feed the animals in the winter.
“This dry weather ain’t gonna last forever…” If the cut hay gets wet, it may spoil and be ruined. If you store wet hay in the barn it can start a fire (as the energy that is released from drying can cause the dried grass to ignite).
Chapter 5: The Cabin
New Words or Terms:
Charity – feelings of kindness, goodwill, or affection for others
Shiver – shake with fear or as a reaction to the cold
Gritted his teeth – clamped his teeth together (for courage)
Dilapidated – falling apart; in a state of ruin or disrepair
Haversack – a backpack used by soldiers or people traveling
Cholera – an infectious disease that attacks the intestines and if often fatal
Epidemic – a widespread outbreak of a disease
Vandals – people who destroy private or public property (vandalism)
Questions:
Why do you think Jeremiah decides to help Dosey and Jacob? Do you think they are safe in the old cabin?
The first five chapters are not in the order that they happened. What is the correct order for them? Why do you suppose that they are out of sequence?
Seeing the Story:
Create a Graphic Organizer (word web, chart, or story map) that shows the action of the chapter.
Draw a picture or design a collage that illustrates scene at the cabin.
Historical Notes:
“We’re Quakers…” Quakers are a religious sect who believe in the equality of all people. The Quakers were some of the first people to openly oppose slavery. Many Quakers were active in the antislavery movement.
“If we don’t get some rain…” Canals depend on regular rainfall to keep their water supply plentiful. The FarmingtonCanal was closed for several months during its twenty years of operation due to low water.
Chapter 6: Canal Boats
New Words or Terms:
Lye soap – harsh soap made from animal fat and lime
Pitchfork – a tool for pitching hay—it has three or four long sharp tines and looks something like a real fork
Weatogue – a village in Simsbury
Spillway – a small door in the gates of the canal to let water in or out
Suspenders – cloth or leather straps that go over your shoulder and hold up your pants
Questions:
Why does Jeremiah want to remove the bloodstains from the hayloft? What does he use? Is he successful?
How old do you think Jeremiah is? Why?
Put Yourself in the Story:
Imagine you are traveling on one of the canal boats in this chapter. Write a journal entry describing what happened from your point of view, making sure to explain why you were on the boat, and what you were doing.
Historical Notes:
The North Star was not a real canal boat, but the James Hillhouse was.
“…when he heard the warning horn of an approaching canal boat…” Canal boats would sound a horn to alert the lock keepers of their approach.
“…he had to close the gates…” To operate the lock, you must open the gates to allow the approaching boat to enter the lock, and close the gates at the other end. A boat coming upstream (from the south) would need the downstream (or southern) gates opened and the upstream gates closed, while a boat coming downstream (from the north) would need the upstream (or northern) gates opened, and the downstream gates closed.
“…Jeremiah unhitched the tow rope…” The tow rope attaches to the side of the canal boat (not the front) and is used by the horses (or mules) to pull the canal boat.
Chapter 7: The Drinking Gourd
New Words or Terms:
Probate court – a special court that determines if a will is proper
Washout – too much water will cause the sides of the canal to be eroded enough to wash away the banks, creating a terrible flood
Optimist – someone who always sees the bright side of things
Drinking Gourd – the Big Dipper (which points to the North Star)
Conductor – someone who helps runaway slaves travel on the Underground Railroad
Bounty hunters – people who hunt runaway slaves for a bounty (cash reward)
Twinge – a sudden, sharp pain (it can be physical or emotional)
Questions:
Jeremiah says that Dosey is an optimist. Why does he say this? Is he right? Are you an optimist sometimes?
Seeing the Story:
Make a chart or graphic organizer comparing Jeremiah and Dosey.
Historical Notes:
“…the farm and all the land this side of the ridge was his …” This is a reference to the Metacomet Ridge, a volcanic ridge of trap rock (basalt) that separates the Farmington-Quinnipiac River Valleys from the Connecticut River Valley. The FarmingtonCanal ran to the west of the ridge.
Chapter 8: Bad News and Good
New Words or Terms:
Prediction – statement or telling of something before it happens
Precipitation – rain or snow
BristolBasin – a canal port in Plainville
Mount Carmel – village in Hamden
Flustered – upset or embarrassed
Composure – sense of control or calmness; serenity
Wood-box – a box on the side of a house or barn for storing firewood
Suspect – to have a suspicion or an idea about something
Coincidence – when two things seem related, but they aren’t
Northampton – city in Massachusetts where the canal ended
Questions:
Why does Captain Norton warn Jeremiah?
What do you think the name the North Star means?
What do you think Jeremiah is going to do next?
Connect to the story:
Jeremiah is cutting stove wood for his aunt when the canal boat arrives. Do you have any jobs that you do around the house to help out? Do you receive an allowance for them?
You Be the Illustrator:
Draw a picture or collage of the lock.
Draw a picture of Jeremiah’s head and write in all the words that describe
how he is feeling in this chapter.
Historical Notes:
“…it was the Ceres out of Bristol Basin…” The Ceres was a real canal boat and Captain Norton a real character. BristolBasin was in the center of what is now Plainville, named for the fact that Bristol clockmakers would send their clocks to Plainville for shipment along the canal.
“…the new law gives ’em the right to capture runaways…” In 1836 Connecticut passed a fugitive slave law requiring the return of runaway slaves to their masters.
Chapter 9: Trouble
New Words or Terms:
Petty – small or minor; a petty crook is a small-time thief
Digger – the FarmingtonCanal was dug by hand, using picks and shovels
Courted – dated and planned to marry
Inherit – receive through the death of a friend or relative
Disposition – final distribution or dividing up
Frustration – discouraging feelings; sense of defeat
Obsessed – completely caught up in or fixed on
Last resort – final step or attempt
Hobbled – limped or walked with difficulty
Petrified – so scared you can hardly move
Questions:
How does Dosey know that someone is coming?
What do you think will happen next? Why?
Connect to the story:
Have you ever hidden from someone or something?
Discussion:
Divide the class into four groups and have each one take the role of one of the major characters (Dosey, Jacob, Jeremiah, or Caleb). Have each group come up with a summary of the story from their point of view.
Chapter 10: Dilemma
New Words or Terms:
Dilemma – a problem that seems to have no solution
Preoccupied – absorbed in thought; distracted or concerned about something
Precarious – dangerous or uncertain; unstable
Eerie – strange or weird; mysterious; unsettling
Rustling – soft, whispering sounds
Questions:
What is the dilemma in this chapter?
What does Jacob mean when he says “we’re cursed if we stay here, and cursed if we try to escape?
You Be the Illustrator:
Draw a picture or make a collage of the scene at the cabin.
Think-Pair-Share:
Do you think that Jacob and Dosey will escape? What will Jeremiah do? What will Caleb do if he catches them? What about the Squire? Will he be able to help Jacob and Dosey?
Answer these questions by yourself, then team up with a classmate and share your ideas. Then as a class, make a list of all the possible ideas that everyone has thought of.
Chapter 11: The Old Path
New Words or Terms:
Sympathetic – in sympathy or agreement with
Decidedly – noticeably or visibly
Canteen – a metal (or in this case wooden) container that holds drinking water—canteens are often used by soldiers or hikers
Terrain – landscape (the path is too rocky and has too many obstacles)
Navigate – travel or maneuver
Splotch – spot or stain
Civilization – people or settlements; houses
Questions:
What does Jeremiah mean when he says, “it’s quite a distance”?
Why does Jacob’s leg start bleeding?
Connect to the story:
Have you ever had to make a difficult decision? How did you figure out
what to do?
Historical Notes:
“…they fought in the War of 1812 together…” The War of 1812 was a war with England that lasted from 1812 to 1815. As the story is set in the 1830s, this tells us that Squire Partridge and Captain Daggert are older men—in their forties or early fifties.
Chapter 12: Caught
New Words or Terms:
Convinced – sure or certain of something
Trek – walk or trip; journey
Hay bale – hay that has been bundled together in a large rectangular shape
Flask – bottle or container
Swig – sip or short drink
Clenched – squeezed tightly
Lunged – sudden move or thrust towards something or someone
Prosperity – success or riches
Depression – indentation or low spot
Questions:
What do you think the hidden room is for?
What does Caleb mean when he says that Jeremiah’s grandfather was a “slave lover”?
Connect to the story:
Have you ever discovered a secret about your house?
Write a journal entry about this chapter from Dosey’s point of view.
Historical Notes:
“…Jeremiah pulled on the iron ring…” Many houses and barns along the route of the Underground Railroad had secret rooms like this one hidden under the trapdoor in the barn floor.
Chapter 13: The Secret Place
New Words or Terms:
Glass chimney – the lantern has a glass outer shell that protects the light from the wind
Wick – the part of the lamp you light—a cotton cord or strand that draws the oil up from the reservoir
Parallel – along the same direction or line
Tattered – old and worn; frayed; ragged; torn
Questions:
What will happen to Jeremiah now that he has found his grandfather’s will? What do you think Caleb will do when he learns about this?
Why do you think the will was hidden?
What do you think the will says?
Connect to the story:
Did you ever find something that surprised you?
You Be the Illustrator:
Draw a picture of the three friends in the secret room.
Chapter 14: Escape
New Words or Terms:
Paddock – corral or fenced in area where horses can be ridden
Questions:
Why does Jeremiah say he isn’t that excited by the will?
Why does Zilph Fletcher offer his boat? What does that tell us about him?
Put Yourself in the Story:
Imagine you are visiting the Squire when Dosey, Jacob, and Jeremiah show up. Write a journal entry describing what happened, making sure to explain why you were there, and what you were doing.
Connect to the story:
Have you ever had to wait for someone and then been really happy to see
them?
Predict:
What will happen next? Will the Squire help them, or will he turn them over to the bounty hunters?
Chapter 15: The North Star
New Words or Terms:
Emerged – came out or appeared
Harvest moon – the full moon in September
Wail – moaning sound
Questions:
Who are the people with Jeremiah at the end of the story?
Will Dosey or Jacob ever return to Cadyville?
You Be the Illustrator: Draw a comic-strip panel that shows the action in the story.
Activity:
Using this chart, describe the three main characters:
Jeremiah Dosey Jacob
Physical Description
Your First Impression
Three Words to Describe
What You Liked Most
What Will He/She Do As An Adult
Would This Person Be Your Friend? Why?
Additional Activities:
You be the author: Write a sixteenth chapter to the story.
Predict what happens next: To Caleb? Jeremiah? Dosey? Jacob? Aunt Jane? The Squire?
Graphic Organizers: Create a collage, word web, timeline, or poster that shows the key characters and action in the story.
Journal: Choose one of the characters and write a journal as they might record the events of the seven days of the story.
Be a Book Designer: Imagine you are helping to publish this story as a book. Design the front cover for the book, using one of the illustrations or one of your own if you prefer. Then write a short summary of the story for the back cover.
Evaluate the Story: Good literature should make you feel like a part of the story, and good historical literature should help you to understand the people and problems of the past. Is this good literature? Why or why not? Make a list of at least five reasons (with examples from the text) that support your thoughts.
Thirty-Years Later: The story is set in 1836. Imagine it is thirty-years later—1866. The Civil War has just ended. Write a short scene in which the three characters meet after the war. How have they changed? What do they do for a living? Are they married? Do they have children? What did they do during the war?
Research: Do some research on one of the following topics and write a short report: the FarmingtonCanal, the Erie Canal, the Hartford-New Haven Railroad, the Canal Railroad, the Hartford-New Haven Turnpike.
Build: Construct a model of a canal lock.
Investigate Connecticut History: Hartford and New Haven were joint capitals of Connecticut until 1876. Do some research and discover more about this arrangement, including why it was originally established, and why it changed.
Resources:
The Farmington Canal:
Farmington Valley Greenway, http://fvgreenway.org/
“The FarmingtonCanal,” http://www.kelseypub.com/ct-guide/historic/farmcanl.shtml
Yale-New Haven Teachers Institute, “The Farmington Canal,” http://www.cis.yale.edu/ynhti/curriculum/units/1981/cthistory/81.ch.04.x.html
The Underground Railroad:
Connecticut Historical Society. http://www.chs.org/.
Evans, Karyl K. Connecticut Freedom Trail. The Amistad Committee, 1997. Auto Tape Tours of Connecticut.
The National Geographic Society. “Underground Railroad.” http://www.nationalgeographic.com/railroad/
Strother, Horatio. The Underground Railroad in Connecticut. Middletown: WesleyanUniversity Press, 1962.