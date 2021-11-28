 Skip to main content
Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial
Drew Bennett, sr., Madison Memorial

WIAA Division 1 state boys swimming and diving meet (copy)

Madison Memorial's Drew Bennett, center.

Prior to losing his junior season to COVID-19 restrictions along with other competitors at Madison schools, Bennett placed second (524.65) behind since-graduated Milwaukee Marquette's Michael Konle in diving at the Division 1 state meet in 2020. Bennet finished fourth in 2019.

