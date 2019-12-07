It’s hard to imagine a less intimidating offense coming into Lambeau Field than the crew Washington will put out there, a unit that ranks dead last in the NFL in scoring (14.4 points per game), dead last in total offense (262.4 yards per game), dead last in passing offense (163.0 per game), dead last in third-down efficiency (26.5 percent) and second-to-last in red-zone efficiency (35.7 percent).
Such is the life of a team with an interim head coach (ex-University of Wisconsin assistant Bill Callahan) and a rookie quarterback (ex-Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins (above), who replaced Case Keenum). Nonetheless, the Redskins are coming off back-to-back wins and the Packers have shown this season that they’re not even close to being good enough to win games when they barely show up.
With Rodgers admonishing fans to get up early, get their (responsible) beer-drinking on and report to Lambeau Field ready to be difference-makers, it’s clear the quarterback and the coaching staff do not want complacency to set in with three division games — at home against the resurgent Chicago Bears, on the road at the nipping-at-their-heels Minnesota Vikings and a finale at Ford Field against Detroit, a team the Packers haven’t beaten in the Motor City since the 2016 regular-season finale — to close out the year.
“You can’t take anything for granted in this league,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said at midweek. “You look at a team that’s reeled off two wins in a row. They’ve been plus-4 in the turnover margin in those two victories. They’re 3-4 since they won that first game (after an 0-5 start). So they’re a talented team. You just can’t take anything for granted in this league. You better show up and bring your ‘A’ game each and every week.”
