With No. 2 cornerback Kevin King (groin) listed as doubtful for the game and No. 3 corner Tony Brown (hamstring) already having been ruled out, the Packers will be relying on an old hand and some youngsters in the secondary.
It’s likely that veteran Tramon Williams, whose versatility in sub packages has been vital so far this season, would get the call opposite No. 1 corner Jaire Alexander (above) in the base defense, although Pettine could opt to keep Williams inside and go with rookie Ka’dar Hollman or second-year man Chandon Sullivan, who spent five games (one start) with the Eagles last year. Pettine could also use Williams outside in the base defense, then move him inside in nickel and dime personnel groups and merely play Hollman or Sullivan outside in those situations.
“He’s so versatile. He knows what’s going on,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Williams. “Again, there’s nothing he hasn’t seen. And shoot, you’ve seen him at safety, at nickel, at corner. He can do it all. And he’s such a great role model for the rest of the guys in that room of really, truly being a pro. His approach every day, he just helps those younger guys out a lot.”
Whether those younger guys are ready for such a role remains to be seen, but Pettine said both players have gotten “quality reps” in practice and should be prepared if called upon.
“You have a guy like Tramon that doesn’t need a lot of reps that we were able to rest him at times (during training camp) and get those young guys in there just for this occasion,” Pettine said. “Both those guys, whether it’s Ka’dar or ‘Sully,’ ‘Sully’ has played quality minutes in this league before, and Ka’dar has shown when he’s been in there in the preseason it hasn’t been too big. We’ll see how much they end up getting out there, but we’re all confident that they’ll step up.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.