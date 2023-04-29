In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."