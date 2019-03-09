I am a public servant having given many hours of hands-on service to help those in need. I have served on numerous nonprofit boards and have also served on several city of Madison committees.
I have served as a Schools of Hope tutor and Big Brothers/Big Sisters School Friend. I love living in my district and I love Madison. I feel serving as an alderperson is the natural progressive in my life of service.
I will not make promises that I cannot keep, but I do promise to listen and be transparent.
The issues I feel are of importance to our community are as follows:
Affordable Housing
I believe everyone deserves housing that is affordable, regardless of their income. People should not have to make a choice between rent and food, yet this is the reality of many Madison citizens. Affordable housing is tied to making a living wage as well a sound transportation system.
Public Safety
Crime and public safety are major concerns of residents of Districts 7. As alder, I will build partnerships between citizens and the Madison Police Department at the neighborhood level to address the complex issues of public safety. I will be in constant communication with residents, listening to their concerns and keeping them up to date on trends, programs and other public safety information. I will work to keep our community safe by promoting appropriate signage, street lighting, and enforcement of speed limits. Enhancing public safety takes the efforts of all Madison citizens, not just additional police officers.
Sense of Community
I believe communities are important because they allow people to interact with each other, share experiences, develop valued relationships and work toward a common goal. Getting to know new people is a powerful part of our lives in the Madison community. As alder, I will work as part of the community to revitalize our sense of belonging to more than just the location in which we live.
Economic Stability
I believe the most important way Madison can encourage healthy economic development is by building a supportive environment for all business. As alder, I will work with the city and its partners to help steer resources toward development initiatives that fit with our city’s long-range plans to add productive, high-value jobs to our economy. I will promote for great schools, a plan for sustainable growth and, most importantly, a minimal amount of bureaucratic red tape for businesses trying to get off the ground.
Taxes
While no one likes to pay taxes, it is the mechanism used by our government to provide basic safety and community systems. That being said, I will work to minimize tax increases through being fiscally responsible with the tax revenue.
Transportation
I believe improving the city’s accessibility to public transportation is vital to the prosperity of Madison. For many of our neighbors, access to public transportation can be the difference between simply surviving and truly thriving. As alder, I will work to build a community where everyone can thrive. Transportation and affordable housing are two vital parts of realizing equality in our city.