When Hutson entered the NFL from Alabama in 1933, the draft hadn’t been invented yet. So the All-American was able to pick his own team, and he received a recruiting letter from Chicago Bears coach George Halas.
"It sounded like I was going to have to pay Halas to play for the Bears," Hutson told longtime NFL reporter Vito Stellino in 1988. “In the last sentence, he got down to the gist of the letter. He said if I made the team, he would pay me $50 a week."
Hutson passed, accepting a better offer from Curly Lambeau to play for the Packers for $300 a week. It wound up being money very well spent by Lambeau.
A member of the NFL's 50th and 75th anniversary teams, he should find himself on the league’s 100th anniversary team, too. Named All-Pro nine times from 1933 to 1945, he won two MVP awards and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in its charter class in 1963. He’s credited with revolutionizing the passing game during a run-oriented period, retiring with 18 NFL records.
On Sept. 22, 1935, the Packers faced Halas’ Bears at City Stadium. On the first play of the game from the Packers’ 17-yard line, Arnie Herber threw a pass downfield as far as he could throw it. Hutson ran past Bears safety Beattie Feathers and caught the ball in stride for the game's only touchdown. And the legend of the Alabama Antelope was born.
"He would glide downfield, leaning forward as if to steady himself close to the ground,” Lambeau once said in describing Hutson. “Then, as suddenly as you gulp or blink an eye, he would feint one way and go the other, reach up like a dancer, gracefully squeeze the ball and leave the scene of the accident — the accident being the defensive backs who tangled their feet up and fell trying to cover him."
