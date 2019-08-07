In the NFL’s 100-year history, only a select few can be said to have revolutionized the game. Hutson is in that exclusive company.
During his 11 seasons with the Packers beginning in 1935, Hutson shattered every major NFL pass-catching record, retiring in 1945 with the most touchdown receptions in league history (99, or three times more than the next receiver) and 17 other receiving records. (The touchdown record stood for four decades.)
His 488 receptions at the time of his retirement were more than 200 more than the next pass-catcher, and he is credited with creating a host of pass patterns — from Z-outs to buttonhooks to hook-and-gos, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Hutson led the league in catches eight times and in scoring five times, and he was a first-team All-Pro selection for eight consecutive seasons (1938-45) and a two-time MVP in an era when running the ball dominated the league. He also played defense and intercepted 30 career passes.
On the first play of his first game with the Packers, he caught an 83-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears, the first of those 99 TDs.
“For the next 10 years, Hutson was doing that sort of thing to every club in the National Football League,” Halas later said. “I just concede him two touchdowns a game, and I hope we can score more.’’
In 1994, when the Packers named their new indoor practice facility after Hutson, then-GM Ron Wolf said at the dedication that being with Hutson was being in the presence of “pro football royalty.” And while Wolf eventually came around to believing that his quarterback, Brett Favre, deserved the title of the best Packers player ever, he always remained reverent when it came to Hutson.
“Before him, it was always Don Hutson,” Wolf said. “In the era he played in, he was the dominant player in the game — not just as a receiver, but as a kicker and with his ability to play defense.”