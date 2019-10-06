Dominick Mersch

 

Sophomore

6-0, 193

Park Ridge, Ill.

Age at start of season: 20.

NHL: Free agent.

Stats: 4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 35 games last season for the Badgers.

Scouting report: Mersch centered the third or fourth line as a freshman, and he figures to be in a battle for a similar spot in 2019-20. He scored 22 goals in his final season with Lincoln of the United States Hockey League but, other than a midseason stretch of three goals in five games, scoring was infrequent in his debut campaign.

On Twitter and Instagram: @dommersch@d_mersch25.

