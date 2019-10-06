Sophomore
6-0, 193
Park Ridge, Ill.
Age at start of season: 20.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 35 games last season for the Badgers.
Scouting report: Mersch centered the third or fourth line as a freshman, and he figures to be in a battle for a similar spot in 2019-20. He scored 22 goals in his final season with Lincoln of the United States Hockey League but, other than a midseason stretch of three goals in five games, scoring was infrequent in his debut campaign.
On Twitter and Instagram: @dommersch, @d_mersch25.