Freshman | 6-0, 196
Park Ridge, Illinois
Age at start of season: 19.
NHL: Free agent.
Stats: 22 goals, 20 assists, 42 points, plus-5 in 64 games last season for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL.
Scouting report: Mersch increased his offensive production in each of his three full seasons in Lincoln. After scoring 17 goals in 117 games over his first two years, he tied for 24th in the USHL with 22 last season. He also served as team captain in 2017-18 while getting time on the power play and penalty kill. Mersch, who said he plays a simple, hard game, wears the same number that his brother, Michael, had with the Badgers from 2010 to 2014.
Find Mersch on Twitter: @dommersch