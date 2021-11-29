 Skip to main content
Dominic Flores, sr., Madison La Follette
Flores was a 2020 Division 1 state qualifier in the 126-pound class. He likely will compete at 145 pounds this season. Wrestlers in the Madison School District didn’t compete in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

