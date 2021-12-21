Doc’s smokehouse brings mama-style BBQ to Madison

Well at first we tried to stick it out with carryout, but in July 2020 we decided to close all our locations. We had to lay off 227 people, which was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. We did get some (federal Paycheck Protection Program) money and were able to retain some managerial staff and that helped. But I won’t kid you. It’s been rough. When we reopened here in Madison in August it felt like we were opening for the first time.

We keep hearing stories about the difficulty in finding enough people to work. You too?

Finding staff has been very tough here. We could use about 50 people in this restaurant and we have 11. I’ve been waiting on tables myself. What’s happened is a large number of people have simply left the hospitality business, people in their 20s and 30s who aren’t coming back. But this can be a very fun business if you have the passion for it. There is nothing like it and I love working in restaurants. I think you’re going to see younger people starting to get into it after high school or college but it’s going to take some time to reach some sort of equilibrium.

Enough about that. Let’s talk about the food.