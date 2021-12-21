Doc’s smokehouse brings mama-style BBQ to Madison

Talk about unfortunate timing.
Doc’s Smokehouse had just opened in a remodeled space at the front of West Towne Mall when the COVID pandemic hit.
The 280-seat restaurant — which features an Alabama-style barbeque menu along with an expansive line of local draft beers, craft cocktails and whiskeys — was open for less than three months when the owners made the difficult decision to temporarily close.
Finally, after 18 months, Doc’s Smokehouse reopened in August allowing Madison-area diners a chance to savor hickory-smoked meats and homemade side dishes in a dining room adorned with vintage concert posters from the 60s and 70s along with replica guitars from rock legends like Jimi Hendrix and Jerry Garcia.
Doc’s Smokehouse — which also has a location in Milwaukee near Fiserv Forum and two in Chicagoland — is the brainchild of Brent Brashier, an Alabama native whose impressive resume in the hospitality industry includes stints in Austin, Texas and Milwaukee.
While lecturing at the Purdue Hospitality School, Brashier connected with a Chicago-area radiologist who was interested in developing an investment property in northwest Indiana just over the Illinois border. After discovering that the doctor enjoyed ribs, Brashier proposed opening a barbeque restaurant, hence the name “Doc’s Smokehouse” — with a cartoon logo featuring a side view X-ray of a smiling pig wearing sunglasses. After a career running businesses for others, opening his own place was a major goal of Brashier’s.
Doc’s menu features ribs of course, along with beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken and turkey. Meats are smoked overnight at low temperatures and prepared in small batches so everything is fresh daily when served. Sometimes the kitchen will run out of a particular meat offering but that’s a risk Doc’s is willing to take in the name of quality.
Brashier grew up eating barbeque in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, and added some of those family recipes to the Doc’s Smokehouse menu. A graduate of Auburn University, Brashier is also a huge college football fan who first got a chance to visit Camp Randall Stadium for a Badger game in 2013. Several investors in the Madison restaurant are UW alums.
Brashier took some time recently to speak with the Cap Times about Doc’s Smokehouse.
COVID has been tough on everyone but especially the restaurant business. How did you survive?
Well at first we tried to stick it out with carryout, but in July 2020 we decided to close all our locations. We had to lay off 227 people, which was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. We did get some (federal Paycheck Protection Program) money and were able to retain some managerial staff and that helped. But I won’t kid you. It’s been rough. When we reopened here in Madison in August it felt like we were opening for the first time.
We keep hearing stories about the difficulty in finding enough people to work. You too?
Finding staff has been very tough here. We could use about 50 people in this restaurant and we have 11. I’ve been waiting on tables myself. What’s happened is a large number of people have simply left the hospitality business, people in their 20s and 30s who aren’t coming back. But this can be a very fun business if you have the passion for it. There is nothing like it and I love working in restaurants. I think you’re going to see younger people starting to get into it after high school or college but it’s going to take some time to reach some sort of equilibrium.
Enough about that. Let’s talk about the food.
So in Alabama, barbeque is very pork centric. It’s comfort food, it’s what you ate on the 4th of July with the family. I’d never even had brisket until I moved to Austin. But good brisket is a thing of beauty and we cook ours in a smoker for 14 hours. I was self-taught how to do it and ended up making it for lots of college football tailgate parties. With the chicken, we soak it in sweet tea and brine it for 72 hours. The caffeine in the tea helps the meat soak up more moisture. Our sausage if from Usinger’s in Milwaukee, which reflects our commitment to local products.
How are the holidays looking?
I think we’ve put the pandemic in the rear view mirror and people are getting more comfortable going out to eat again. But we’re still doing a lot of carryout and offer complete holiday meals for folks who don’t want to cook at home. Just let me say I love being up here in Madison and really encourage people to come check us out. I guarantee what we’re offering is unlike any other barbeque place in Wisconsin.