DNR to hold virtual hearing on Enbridge plans for oil pipeline through northern Wisconsin

Have your say

The Wisconsin DNR will host a virtual public hearing on July 1 relating to Enbridge Energy’s application for a waterway and wetland permit for the proposed reroute of the Line 5 pipeline in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron Counties.

To attend the hearing by computer, register at: go.captimes.com/dnr-enbridge. To join by phone, call (301) 715- 8592 or (312) 626-6799. When prompted, enter the following passcode ID: 990 3811 0941.

Written comments through July 11, 2020.

Written comments can be sent by email to dnroeeacomments@wi.gov or by U.S. mail to Line 5 Comments, DNR (EA/7), 101 South Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707. Comments must be submitted or postmarked by no later than July 11.

More information on the proposed project is available at the DNR's Enbridge Projects webpage: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/EIA/Enbridge.