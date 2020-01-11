2. DK is A-OK

Coming out of Ole Miss with a neck injury and a less-than-stellar scouting report on his route-running, DK Metcalf (above) fell all the way to the final pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Nearly eight months later, though, he’s emerged as a rising star at the position, is coming off a breakout 160-yard performance in the Seahawks’ NFC Wild Card win at Philadelphia and has Packers coach Matt LaFleur thinking back to his sit-down with Metcalf in Indianapolis last February and wishing he was in Green Bay’s wide receivers room.

“He’s so big and physical,” LaFleur said during his conference call with Seattle-area reporters at midweek. “I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do. He can run every route. He’s really fast. I was really impressed with him when I got a chance to sit down with him at the Combine. He’s gone out there and done it. Just for what he’s done as a rookie, I think it’s been pretty impressive. I think he’s going to be one of those true elite receivers, a true number one in the game. I think he’s got a really bright future.”