2. DK is A-OK

Coming out of Ole Miss with a neck injury and a less-than-stellar scouting report on his route-running, DK Metcalf (above) fell all the way to the final pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Nearly eight months later, though, he’s emerged as a rising star at the position, is coming off a breakout 160-yard performance in the Seahawks’ NFC Wild Card win at Philadelphia and has Packers coach Matt LaFleur thinking back to his sit-down with Metcalf in Indianapolis last February and wishing he was in Green Bay’s wide receivers room.
“He’s so big and physical,” LaFleur said during his conference call with Seattle-area reporters at midweek. “I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do. He can run every route. He’s really fast. I was really impressed with him when I got a chance to sit down with him at the Combine. He’s gone out there and done it. Just for what he’s done as a rookie, I think it’s been pretty impressive. I think he’s going to be one of those true elite receivers, a true number one in the game. I think he’s got a really bright future.”
With an injury-riddled offensive line — one that includes starting left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and backup George Fant (groin) as game-time decisions — and a running game that was No. 4 in the NFL during the regular season but now is relying in part on a just-out-of-retirement Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks’ hopes likely rest on Wilson’s ability to get the ball downfield to Metcalf and veteran Tyler Lockett.
“Sure, and especially with a guy that probably throws the best deep ball in the league,” Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine replied when asked if Metcalf’s downfield playmaking ability was a concern. “You cannot make a mistake in coverage deep against the Seahawks because (Wilson) will see and they have the guys that can go get it. All those guys can run and even under duress he’ll throw it up knowing they can run under it. So we’ll have to make sure that coverage-wise when communication is required that we over communicate. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that lately.”