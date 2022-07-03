DIY ricotta: Make your own at home

Cheese is made by adding an acid (such as vinegar or lemon juice) or rennet (an enzyme that can come from animals or plants) to milk. Adding acid causes the proteins in the milk to link together and clump tightly. This process is called coagulation. The solid lumps held together by the milk’s proteins are called curds, and the leftover liquid is called whey.

Cheeses made this way include ricotta, cream cheese, goat cheese, queso blanco and paneer.

How to use ricotta cheese

You can use creamy ricotta cheese in sweet or savory dishes. One of our favorite options? Spreading it on warm, crunchy toast.

For a sweet version, top your toast with 1 to 2 tablespoons of ricotta, your favorite berries and a drizzle of honey.

Or go savory: Top ricotta toast with items like halved cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chives, basil, salt, pepper and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Ricotta is also delicious dolloped on pasta or pizza.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers.