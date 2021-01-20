Dive into dairy life

This rental may require a little more work than the others — if you're willing that is — but as they say, "no pain, no gain." While busting hump at a dairy farm is the furthest thing from most people's minds when they think of "vacation," there's something that can be said for putting in sweat equity when traveling. Okay, that may be a stretch. But you sure won't be thinking about Zoom calls while feeding a baby calf. For those in the family not interested in farm life, there are plenty of activities to keep busy inside and out of the comfy house.