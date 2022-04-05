Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove — Being a freshman, she has yet to take part in the high school track and field season. But she took third in the 5,000-meter Division 1 race at the state cross country meet (18:17.80) five months ago.

Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton — Among the best distance runners in the state, Pansgreau won the 3,200 (10:21.60) and was second in the 1,600 (4:58.90) at the Division 1 meet in 2021. She followed that up by dominating the girls race at the state cross country meet this past fall, winning with a time (17:44.70) that was almost 30 seconds better than second place.