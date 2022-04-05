 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Verona's Aidan Manning, right, leads Middleton's Griffin Ward as they compete in the boys 1,600 meter run at sectionals last year on June 17, 2021. Both made it on the medal stand at state a week later, with Manning taking fourth and Ward sixth. 

Jack Boerger, jr., Sauk Prairie — Boerger was 14th in the 3,200 (9:38.10) at the Divisison 1 state meet last year. . 

Eli Boppart, jr., Mauston — A rising star in the distance circuit, Boppart was eighth in Division 2 in the 1,600 (4:26.55) last June and then a little over four months later took second in the Div. 2 race at the state cross country meet. 

Aidan Manning, sr., Verona — A half-second was all all that separated Manning from third place in the 1,600 at the Division 1 state meet — he was fourth (4:15.86). He also took 12th in the 3,200 (9:30.87).

Joseph Stoddard, jr., Mount Horeb — Stoddard was one of only two sophomores in the 3,200 field at the Div. 2 state meet, finishing eighth in 9:56.19. He took fourth at sectionals (9:55.88) and narrowly missed out on making it to state in the 1,600, finishing fifth (4:37.57).

Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton — A Division 1 medalist in the 1,600 (sixth in 4:20.41), Ward also took 16th in the 3,200 (9:47.78).

Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon — Zelinski was first at sectionals in the 800 (1:55.10) and followed that up with a seventh-place finish at state. (1:57.11). He was also a factor on Oregon's 3,200 relay team that placed sixth at state (8:02.72).

