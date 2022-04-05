Jack Boerger, jr., Sauk Prairie — Boerger was 14th in the 3,200 (9:38.10) at the Divisison 1 state meet last year. .

Eli Boppart, jr., Mauston — A rising star in the distance circuit, Boppart was eighth in Division 2 in the 1,600 (4:26.55) last June and then a little over four months later took second in the Div. 2 race at the state cross country meet.

Aidan Manning, sr., Verona — A half-second was all all that separated Manning from third place in the 1,600 at the Division 1 state meet — he was fourth (4:15.86). He also took 12th in the 3,200 (9:30.87).

Joseph Stoddard, jr., Mount Horeb — Stoddard was one of only two sophomores in the 3,200 field at the Div. 2 state meet, finishing eighth in 9:56.19. He took fourth at sectionals (9:55.88) and narrowly missed out on making it to state in the 1,600, finishing fifth (4:37.57).

Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton — A Division 1 medalist in the 1,600 (sixth in 4:20.41), Ward also took 16th in the 3,200 (9:47.78).

Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon — Zelinski was first at sectionals in the 800 (1:55.10) and followed that up with a seventh-place finish at state. (1:57.11). He was also a factor on Oregon's 3,200 relay team that placed sixth at state (8:02.72).