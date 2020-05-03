Understanding systems of oppression and our place within them

What I aim to accomplish with my research is an understanding of the relationships between oppressions in our modern world so that, perhaps, in conversation with the many brilliant scholars, artists and activists I read and work with, we can develop new strategies for political and social change that can address multiple oppressions at once and refuse to leave anyone behind.

I bring this work to the classroom by encouraging my students to ask questions of their own assumptions.

What beliefs do you hold that you have never questioned? How did you come to know what you think you know about people who are different from you? From TV and movies? From your parents or community of origin? Who benefits from these beliefs and who suffers?

Are the beliefs you hold helping you be your highest and best self – helping you make the world better – or are these beliefs holding you back from that?

What I love about teaching in the Department of Gender & Women’s Studies is that my students come open, earnest and eager to learn.

I learn from and with my students constantly and every year at least one student e-mails me to say that my class changed their thinking, even changed their life or career path.

Everyone needs to have a basic understanding of systems of oppression because all of us will interact with people different from us and potentially hold power over people less privileged than ourselves. We need to understand our role within these systems in order to change them for the better.