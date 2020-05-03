Understanding how to help older adults meet long-term care needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Aging is not for wimps,” or so my friends and family say when we get together and share stories about our lives.

While older age can come with opportunities for spending time with family, friends and hobbies, it also often comes with health challenges.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

At some point in our lives, approximately 70 percent of us will need supports and services to help with daily care needs on an ongoing basis – such as managing medications, preparing meals, bathing and dressing.

Although most long-term supports and services are provided at home, moving to a nursing home can be appropriate to meet intense care needs.

However, my research team found that older adults sometimes move to nursing homes not because it is the best place to meet their care needs, but because they can’t afford both their housing costs and their care needs at home.

Low income and a lack of affordable housing can result in premature nursing home care, which is both more costly to society and less preferred by older adults.

My research team investigates how a range of factors affect our options for long-term supports and services at older ages – factors such as our income, race, living situation, informal supports, and aspects of our community context.

The goal of this research is to understand how we can improve policies to ensure that all of us have the economic, social and health supports we need to live comfortable and dignified lives in old age.