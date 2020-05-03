Undergraduate research fuels career success

As College of Letters & Science students help advance life-saving research into liver cancer, lung diseases and other fields, their work sets them up for a future of career success.
Our undergraduates pursue extraordinary research opportunities across campus, even taking advantage of those in the School of Medicine and Public Health and local hospitals.
For L&S students pursuing medical and public health professions, laboratory research can be as valuable as an internship.
In the lab, students apply skills from the classroom, such as developing, testing and evaluating hypotheses and experiments. As biochemistry major Jinan Sous explains, the lab is also a place to apply creative thinking.
“Research taught me often the best solution is not the most direct,” she says.
Labs are a fertile learning environment, helping students develop professional skills needed for a job in many fields. Students work on assignments independently while contributing to the team’s broader goal. They learn to take initiative and articulate their findings.
As Natalie Morel says, “I worked with scientists, doctors and researchers of all levels. To have your opinions and presentations valued and taken seriously by people with Ph.D.s and MDs means a lot as an undergraduate.”
At SuccessWorks, students work with advisors to market these experiences for the job market.
Morel, now a clinical research coordinator at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, worked with a career advisor on her resume, cover letters and interviewing skills.
“With the help of SuccessWorks, my job search process turned into me negotiating multiple offers – it made a big difference,” she says.
