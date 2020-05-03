Undergraduate research: A powerful tool for sifting and winnowing

Most incoming URS students are new to research. They apply to URS seeking a hands-on research experience, often without a clear understanding of precisely what that means.

Many of us – maybe even most of us – associate research with science, technology, engineering and mathematics. As you see in this supplement, however, research extends to all disciplines.

I empathize with these students. When I entered UW-Madison in 2007, I had no sense of how scholars conducted research in fields that interested me. From what I could tell, research was the purview of pre-med students. I had difficulty aligning my goals with the big questions that fascinated me.

I am indebted to exceptional professors in the Departments of History, French & Italian, and Gender & Women’s Studies who validated my natural curiosities and introduced me to research methods that would help me pursue them.

Faculty members challenged and supported me to find my own answers to the research questions about inequality and systems of power that interested me.

Leaning into my natural curiosities as an undergraduate student became a habit for lifelong learning. I learned that the questions that resonate with you as an undergraduate can determine your entire career.