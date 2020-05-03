Storytelling that helps heal and plan in the wake of disaster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sometimes the best experiences arrive when you least expect — and most need — them.

In 2018, Tamara Dean, from the Driftless Writing Center in Viroqua, asked if I would serve as the “humanities expert” for an idea they were dreaming up.

Called “Stories from the Flood,” it developed into an ambitious, community-based project to collect and share stories about catastrophic flooding in the Kickapoo River and Coon Creek watersheds.

They hoped to help flood-affected residents process their trauma, while creating a historical record to inform future planning and support community healing. I immediately pledged my support.

As a tenured professor 15 years into work on community engagement, public discourse, and freshwater management, I have relevant expertise. But this ongoing collaboration is a constant reminder I’m not the expert when it comes to the human impacts of flooding.

Community members lived through 2018 flooding and so many floods before.