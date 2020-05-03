Storytelling that helps heal and plan in the wake of disaster

Sometimes the best experiences arrive when you least expect — and most need — them.
In 2018, Tamara Dean, from the Driftless Writing Center in Viroqua, asked if I would serve as the “humanities expert” for an idea they were dreaming up.
Called “Stories from the Flood,” it developed into an ambitious, community-based project to collect and share stories about catastrophic flooding in the Kickapoo River and Coon Creek watersheds.
They hoped to help flood-affected residents process their trauma, while creating a historical record to inform future planning and support community healing. I immediately pledged my support.
As a tenured professor 15 years into work on community engagement, public discourse, and freshwater management, I have relevant expertise. But this ongoing collaboration is a constant reminder I’m not the expert when it comes to the human impacts of flooding.
Community members lived through 2018 flooding and so many floods before.
After multiple 100-year floods in the last decade, there is little relief in sight; climate forecasts predict this pattern will intensify. In Vernon County, 2018 flooding caused an estimated $29 million in damage—an average of almost $1,000 per person – to businesses, homes, and infrastructure.
Residents need help, but the “Stories from the Flood” archive is filled with creative problem-solving, selfless generosity and deep resilience.
My job is to show up and listen; build relationships to understand what community members need and want; and leverage university resources to support those needs.
I’m so grateful they’ve welcomed my students and me along for this work, and I hope I’m giving back even a fraction of what this experience has given me.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!