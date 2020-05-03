Solving the mystery of how schizophrenia develops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schizophrenia is one of the most severe and persistent of the mental illnesses.

While schizophrenia is usually diagnosed between the ages of 18 and 30, many mental health professionals believe that the factors causing it are present since birth.

In my research, I identify risk factors, which increase the likelihood of the later development of the disorder, and precursors, which are signs that appear before the full-blown disorder.

I accomplish this by studying schizophrenia in patients at various stages in their illness as well as studying individuals at risk for it.

People at risk for schizophrenia are identified in various ways: Are they related genetically to someone with schizophrenia; do they share a relatively infrequent biological or personality characteristic as someone with schizophrenia; or do they display a clinical symptom as someone diagnosed with schizophrenia?

My lab is an extension of my classroom, so I include both undergraduates and graduate students in my ongoing quest to uncover how schizophrenia develops.

One risk factor I’ve identified is social anhedonia, which is when a person doesn’t experience pleasure from social interactions.