Seeing today’s politics through an ancient lens

No topic is more divisive than politics. And yet, during an election year, there may be no topic more in need of exploration.

One approach that allows for peaceful dialogue is to examine the politics of another place and time, to find examples that ring true in the modern era but which we can discuss without offending our fellow citizens.

My research on Plutarch of Chaeronea, a Greek author from the first century A.D., focuses on someone who took just this approach. By Plutarch’s day, classical Greece was long gone, and the old cities were subject to the Roman emperor. Even so, they were largely self-governing and required competent leadership.

Both a historian and a practicing politician, Plutarch believed the past could inform the present.

In a series of essays, which I have recently translated, Plutarch recounts stories about great leaders from the classical past, taking pains to distill from his historical examples the essence of wise political leadership.