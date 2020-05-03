Righting the screen time ship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Amid all of the confusion regarding how to raise children in a technology-saturated world, everyday household routines connected with screens have become a source of struggle.

What parent or caregiver has not been stressed over questions about their children and technology? What apps are OK, and how worried should we be about YouTube? How much time is too much? When can children handle their own social media accounts?

Parents and caregivers are constantly developing family rules connected with digital media and technologies. They struggle with contradictory advice about providing children access to screens or about regulating screen access.

Parents are told that children need to have full access to technologies to succeed academically, prepare for the workforce, be a part of their peer culture and learn how to handle issues such as privacy and misinformation.

On the other hand, parents are told to be wary of online risks and potential harm.

My research provides new ways of thinking about children’s media engagements that go beyond benefits and risks. I explain that there is danger of over-celebrating the potential for children’s interactions with media while promising results that likely will never materialize.