Researchers monitor, analyze the breath of the biosphere

As the sun rises around the world, hundreds of trillions of leaves open their pores to start a daily cycle.

Every leaf is filled with these pores, called stomata, more than a million per leaf. Each second, each stomate allows several billion molecules of water to escape and carbon dioxide to enter.

These ingredients allow an elaborate recipe, photosynthesis, to store the sun’s energy in the form of carbon. This process is what I call the breath of the biosphere.

Each year, all the plants on land take up more than a 100 billion tons of carbon. After accounting for respiration and decomposition, land ecosystems on net offset a quarter of our fossil fuel emissions.

Plants lighten the burden for future emissions reductions needed to prevent the worst effects of a warming planet.

Can we keep counting on plants for that service?

In the Ecometeorology Lab at the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, students and scientists are monitoring that breath to answer this question. We build towers in forests, wetlands, lakes and farms across Wisconsin and Michigan.

These towers range from six feet to 1,400 feet tall, and loom over the plants and soil being monitored.