Quantum science holds promise for a computer revolution

We live in an age of information processing in which computers play an irreplaceable role in daily life.
The smartphone in our pocket that we use to stay in touch with family and friends, read the news, check the weather and find our way in a new place, is a more powerful computer than the world’s fastest machines that filled large rooms 50 years ago.
Modern supercomputers with processing power that was previously unthinkable are tackling grand challenges such as predicting the weather, designing new medicines and unlocking secrets of nature.
The electronics technology that underpins development of smaller and faster computing machines is now approaching the limit where every bit of data and every processing element consists of just a few atoms, and it might seem that further miniaturization will stop at this atomic scale barrier.
Remarkably, computer progress at the atomic limit is not forced to slow down but is instead poised to take a great leap forwards in the domain of the quantum.
Our scientific understanding of the world around us at the scale of everyday life builds on classical physics dating back centuries.
At the level of single atoms that classical physics no longer works, and we need the theory of quantum physics which was invented in 1925.
When we build computers with bits and transistors made of individual atoms, their behavior is described by quantum physics, and it is very different from that of our usual classical world.
In a classical digital computer data is stored as binary bits, either 0 or 1. In a quantum computer, built from atoms we have quantum bits, or qubits, that can be any combination of 0 and 1 at the same time.
This sounds crazy, but it is a fundamental feature of the quantum world which lies at the heart of the ability of a quantum computer to process data millions of times faster than any conceivable classical computer.
Researchers around the world are currently in a race to build a practical quantum computer. Governments as well as companies large and small, including ColdQuanta here in Madison, are investing billions of dollars in this new technology.
We are now on the verge of quantum machines surpassing classical computers for very specialized tasks, and there is strong hope that real-world problems will be solved within a decade.
At UW-Madison, we are pioneering the science and technology for future quantum computers.
In my research group we are building a computer with a few hundred individual atoms trapped in a pattern of light, much like eggs in a carton. We use laser beams to control the atoms, prepare combinations of 0 and 1, and perform calculations.
The computer doesn’t look anything like what we are used to, and it is still a research project that is far from being practical. Other groups on campus are exploring alternative approaches and there is a growing community of researchers collaborating to make quantum computers a reality.
You can learn more about what we do at The Wisconsin Quantum Institute: wqi.wisc.edu.
