Philanthropy bolsters UW legacy as a top 10 research university

“Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.”- UW Board of Regents, 1894
This past September, those words – inscribed on a plaque at Bascom Hall’s entrance – turned 125 years old.
In that time, UW-Madison created a tradition of free thought and a culture of presenting, challenging, analyzing and advancing ideas.
From that culture, our faculty have established a legacy as one of the nation’s leading research universities.
Faculty across the College of Letters & Science are executing critical research on worldwide topics ranging from regulating sleep in the Department of Integrative Biology; the effects of warming oceans in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science; laser sailing as a means of space transportation in the Department of Physics; and how threats to people’s sense of identity drive protest movements in the Department of Political Science.
Those examples represent only a snippet of the amazing innovation, creativity, and knowledge our faculty pursues.
Earlier this year, Badger alums John and Tashia Morgridge announced another gift that will support up to $70 million in matching donations for faculty recruitment and retention at UW-Madison.
Their incredible generosity comes at a time when budget cuts have challenged the university’s ability to hire and retain talented faculty.
Private gifts now play a pivotal role in preserving the university’s legacy and its ability to expand research and ignite new ideas.
Since the Wisconsin Foundation launched the All Ways Forward campaign, the College of Letters & Science has been able to more than double the number of endowed professorships and chairs.
During this campaign, thousands of friends and alumni have contributed millions of dollars to funds in Letters & Science that support our research across the breadth of our disciplines.
I hope that you will continue to support our faculty and students so that we can uphold our long tradition of continual and fearless sifting and winnowing. Thank you for your support!
