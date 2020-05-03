Philanthropy bolsters UW legacy as a top 10 research university

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Whatever may be the limitations which trammel inquiry elsewhere, we believe that the great state University of Wisconsin should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found.”- UW Board of Regents, 1894

This past September, those words – inscribed on a plaque at Bascom Hall’s entrance – turned 125 years old.

In that time, UW-Madison created a tradition of free thought and a culture of presenting, challenging, analyzing and advancing ideas.

From that culture, our faculty have established a legacy as one of the nation’s leading research universities.

Faculty across the College of Letters & Science are executing critical research on worldwide topics ranging from regulating sleep in the Department of Integrative Biology; the effects of warming oceans in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science; laser sailing as a means of space transportation in the Department of Physics; and how threats to people’s sense of identity drive protest movements in the Department of Political Science.

Those examples represent only a snippet of the amazing innovation, creativity, and knowledge our faculty pursues.