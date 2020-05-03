Parkinson’s research helps student build skills, understand disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects 10 million people.

It is identified by limb motor deficits, including tremor, shuffling gait and slowness related to the death of neurons and key chemicals in the brain.

The neurotransmitter dopamine is associated with movement as well as reward-motivated behavior, and without it, people are likely to have feelings of anxiety, depression, mood swings and forgetfulness.

Once these motor signs appear, approximately 70 percent of these key dopamine neurons are already lost. By the time of diagnosis, the disease is already in a mid- to late-stage of progression.

Early diagnosis is challenging, as few reliable biomarkers exist. Their absence results in delayed treatment.

Our laboratory’s work seeks to change this and identify early behavioral and neurochemical biomarkers and better understand the disease process. In my work, I have capitalized on our ability to study brain and behavior relationships in genetic rat models.

I am testing the hypothesis that anxiety is an early sign of Parkinson’s disease.