Keeping up with the changes in the financial system

The floor of a stock exchange was once the headquarters for financial transactions.

In merely a couple of decades, however, financial markets have gone through an unprecedented transformation.

The number of alternative trading venues and the volume of trade outside traditional, open exchanges have increased severalfold.

Looking just at the top U.S. equity markets, the New York Stock Exchange currently creates less than 25 percent of the trading volume of its listed assets. The remaining trades occur in more than 10 other public exchanges, more than 30 private exchanges (restricted mostly to large institutional investors) and more than 200 dealer networks.

Moreover, a significant fraction of transactions has shifted to electronic trading. With advances in financial technology came access to faster speeds, new financial instruments and more flexible and rapidly evolving trading protocols and platforms.

These changes have created unique opportunities to contribute and a sense of urgency.