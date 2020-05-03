Helping children thrive by combatting language impairments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Language is a fundamental aspect of human communication, and impairments result in lifelong struggles.

Imagine having trouble communicating basic wants and needs and understanding the fast pace of the world around you. It’s a frustrating and scary scenario.

For children with neurodevelopmental disorders – including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, and autism spectrum disorder – language impairments are a part of life.

These struggles begin early in development and continue throughout life. Unfortunately, language impairments are associated with difficulties in school, difficulties with relationships and eventually problems with employment.

My work seeks to understand the strengths and weaknesses within language for children with neurodevelopmental disorders, with the hope of alleviating some of these later consequences.

Too many times, we focus on weaknesses in research and subsequently clinical practice.

Research and life, however, tell us that playing on our strengths is the optimal way to target growth.