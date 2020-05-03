Helping children thrive by combatting language impairments
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION SCIENCES AND DISORDERS

Helping children thrive by combatting language impairments

{{featured_button_text}}
Sterling display

Professor Audra Sterling’s research centers on assessing and treating language development in children with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome and autism spectrum disorder. Here, a girl with Down syndrome interacts with her teacher in a classroom setting. 

 ISTOCK

Language is a fundamental aspect of human communication, and impairments result in lifelong struggles.

Imagine having trouble communicating basic wants and needs and understanding the fast pace of the world around you. It’s a frustrating and scary scenario.

For children with neurodevelopmental disorders – including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, and autism spectrum disorder – language impairments are a part of life.

These struggles begin early in development and continue throughout life. Unfortunately, language impairments are associated with difficulties in school, difficulties with relationships and eventually problems with employment.

My work seeks to understand the strengths and weaknesses within language for children with neurodevelopmental disorders, with the hope of alleviating some of these later consequences.

Too many times, we focus on weaknesses in research and subsequently clinical practice.

Research and life, however, tell us that playing on our strengths is the optimal way to target growth.

My goal is to understand how to assess and treat language in children, by providing speech-language pathologists and educators information to help children learn and thrive in their environment.

Recently we have begun an exciting project to uncover how language impairments are related to underlying brain regions and connections.

This will help us understand how each disorder develops in the brain.

We can then use that information to help us better understand language performance. This work will help us identify how each disorder impacts development, and how we can best work with children to improve communication.

+1 
Sterling mug

Audra Sterling

ABOUT THE SCHOLAR

Audra Sterling is an associate professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. Her research focuses on the cognitive and language development of individuals with developmental disabilities. She is interested in children with fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and Down syndrome. She seeks to understand how biology and environment affect development of language and cognition in children with developmental disabilities.

DISCOVER MORE

go.wisc.edu/asterling

go.wisc.edu/sterlinglab

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics