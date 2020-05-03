Hands-on research experience helps student chart his course

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The opportunity to ask my own research questions and develop new experimental procedures as an ecologist has made me aware of my potential as a researcher.

In fact, this research experience has been instrumental in my decision to pursue a doctorate after finishing my undergraduate degree at UW-Madison.

My work in the lab of Ellen Damschen, a professor of integrative biology, focused on yearly vegetative growth in Midwestern prairie plants. That growth is dominated by below-ground buds as opposed to germination of new plants.

Reliance on buds over seed germination means researching the stress tolerances of the bud bank is a critical step in understanding a prairie’s response to climate change.

Winters in temperate regions are changing quickly, with increased frequency of freeze-thaw cycles due to fluctuating temperatures and a loss of continuous snow cover. The literature surrounding bud bank stress tolerances focuses almost exclusively on response to drought and fire or grazing, with little attention paid to the effects of cold.

We examined the effects of winter climate change on prairie plant bud survival and growth. Rhizomes from two dominating prairie grasses were collected.