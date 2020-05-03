Global health perspective: History and healing in East Africa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My research on the history of health, healing and medicine is animated by a series of intriguing questions, all helping a growing number of UW-Madison students better grasp global health issues.

What was it like to be a patient in a hospital established by British medical missionaries in East Africa in the early 20th century? Or at one run by British colonial officials? Or at a healer’s shrine in one the villages surrounding these hospitals?

How did patients perceive and understand the treatment they received in these different spaces?

And, what was the relationship between deeply-rooted therapeutic practices and ideas in East Africa and those introduced by medical missionaries and colonial medical officers beginning in the late 19th century?

Interest in global health has grown tremendously during my 15 years at UW-Madison. Many students, particularly aspiring medical professionals, participate in global health field experiences in other countries as part of their degree programs.

I have led two such experiences in recent years: a three-week program in western Uganda for graduate students on the topic of mapping disease hotspots; and a month-long program in Botswana for undergraduate students that focused on community and environmental health.