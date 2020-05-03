Curiosity-driven research fuels life-changing discovery at L&S

In late February, I sat down to write an opening piece for this special section of the Wisconsin State Journal.
My essay was full of pride for my College of Letters & Science colleagues and the ways in which they are working to understand and influence how we all think about our world.
The last few months have turned that world upside down.
As I write this, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has transitioned all in-person instruction to alternative modes of delivery and I, like my colleagues and many of you, have been adapting to working remotely. We are all facing unprecedented challenges as a result of this global pandemic.
As the crisis unfolds, I am convinced more than ever of the importance of what we do in the College of Letters & Science. What you will find in this “Fueling Discovery” supplement to the Wisconsin State Journal is a celebration of research – the act of discovering – that happens every day in the college.
We asked faculty from across the college to write about their own research in their own words, not for the professional peers with whom we are so used to discussing our work, but in the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea.
The pieces in this supplement were chosen well before the start of the global outbreak of the virus behind COVID-19 and do not specifically touch on the pandemic. Yet, the underlying principle of curiosity-driven research that guides the College of Letters & Science, reflected here, also infuses our efforts to understand the virus, its spread and its impact on society.
We believe deeply in the importance of curiosity-driven research. My colleagues in L&S seek to understand the natural world we inhabit, be it the complex functions of atoms and molecules, our own brains, the lakes and ecosystems of Wisconsin, or the universe as a whole.
We are compelled to understand how we as humans interact with one another as individuals and as societies, and how these interactions have changed over the course of human history.
Our college’s research is also inspired by thinking about our political systems, our histories and our cultures.
Understanding the stories we craft and share, and the art and music we create, leads to a greater understanding of who we are as human beings.
As technology has changed our world, including the availability of massive amounts of data and the need for ever-greater computing power, we see not only the value of curiosity-driven research, but also of research inspired by an obligation to understand the nature of our rapid transformation.
We often see a push for more applied research that might have an immediate impact on society. And this remains important.
Yet, the profound importance of curiosity-driven research is its impact on future generations. The knowledge, technology and understanding we sometimes take for granted today are rooted in curiosity-driven research and discoveries made years, decades or even centuries ago.
By fueling discovery today, we are investing in our futures, in our children and in the world they will inherit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!