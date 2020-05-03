Curiosity-driven research fuels life-changing discovery at L&S

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In late February, I sat down to write an opening piece for this special section of the Wisconsin State Journal.

My essay was full of pride for my College of Letters & Science colleagues and the ways in which they are working to understand and influence how we all think about our world.

The last few months have turned that world upside down.

As I write this, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has transitioned all in-person instruction to alternative modes of delivery and I, like my colleagues and many of you, have been adapting to working remotely. We are all facing unprecedented challenges as a result of this global pandemic.

As the crisis unfolds, I am convinced more than ever of the importance of what we do in the College of Letters & Science. What you will find in this “Fueling Discovery” supplement to the Wisconsin State Journal is a celebration of research – the act of discovering – that happens every day in the college.

We asked faculty from across the college to write about their own research in their own words, not for the professional peers with whom we are so used to discussing our work, but in the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea.