Computer scientists aim for software fairness and transparency

As software permeates our personal lives, corporate world, and bureaucracy, more of our critical decisions are being delegated to opaque software – hiring, welfare allocation, prison sentencing, policing, and many others.
Software artifacts have thus become powerful arbitrators of a range of significant decisions with far-reaching societal impact.
Picture, for instance, a hiring computer program that sifts through job applications and selects what it perceives as the top candidates, or an algorithm that computes a person’s credit score.
In such scenarios, the computer program is carrying out a sensitive task, and could potentially be discriminating – advertently or inadvertently – against a protected group.
A recent alarming example is racial bias in risk-prediction software used in criminal sentencing, which is employed in a number of states, including Wisconsin.
With the range and sensitivity of software-based decisions expanding by the day, it is natural to ask whether these computer programs make fair decisions or how these programs operate at all.
The notions of fairness and transparency of computer programs have captured the attention of a broad spectrum of experts: machine learning and theory researchers; privacy researchers and investigative journalists; law scholars and social scientists; governmental agencies and non-governmental organizations.
Notably, two recent White House reports warn: “Powerful algorithms ... raise the potential of encoding discrimination in automated decisions.” They recommend that, “Federal agencies that use AI-based systems to make or provide decision support for consequential decisions about individuals should take extra care to ensure the efficacy and fairness of those systems, based on evidence-based verification and validation.”
In our work, which is led by our student Samuel Drews, we envision a world in which we can automatically certify fairness of decision-making programs, explain reasons for unfairness, automatically eliminate unfairness, and make the decisions made by these programs more transparent.
It is hard to decide whether something is fair, and even talking about fairness requires one to have a well-grounded knowledge of ethics and sociology.
Computer scientists, however, have recently shown that several ideas from the fairness literature can be put into action. These abstract definitions can sometimes be translated into mathematical models.
We often call this translation a “formalization.” A formalization is a powerful tool that enables mathematical reasoning, and this is the aspect our work builds upon.
A formal model enables us to reason about and understand fairness issues in automated decision-making.
Indeed, building atop such formal models of fairness, we have developed automated techniques that answer a number of thorny questions, including: Is a program fair? How can we fix an unfair program, making it fair? How can we explain the results of complex programs in a way that is human-understandable? And, how can we help data scientists build fair decision-making tools?
The answers to these questions would not have been possible without the generous support from the National Science Foundation, which provided $1 million for investigating fairness and $750,000 for investigating transparency.
