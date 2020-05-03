Computer scientists aim for software fairness and transparency

Notably, two recent White House reports warn: “Powerful algorithms ... raise the potential of encoding discrimination in automated decisions.” They recommend that, “Federal agencies that use AI-based systems to make or provide decision support for consequential decisions about individuals should take extra care to ensure the efficacy and fairness of those systems, based on evidence-based verification and validation.”

In our work, which is led by our student Samuel Drews, we envision a world in which we can automatically certify fairness of decision-making programs, explain reasons for unfairness, automatically eliminate unfairness, and make the decisions made by these programs more transparent.

It is hard to decide whether something is fair, and even talking about fairness requires one to have a well-grounded knowledge of ethics and sociology.

Computer scientists, however, have recently shown that several ideas from the fairness literature can be put into action. These abstract definitions can sometimes be translated into mathematical models.

We often call this translation a “formalization.” A formalization is a powerful tool that enables mathematical reasoning, and this is the aspect our work builds upon.