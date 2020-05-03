Collaborating to bring order to redistricting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My recent research is about how we organize ourselves politically, and how the rules used to conduct elections can affect turnout, representation and even the results.

This may appear totally obvious.

Most people, if asked, would say that elected officials will seek to protect their own interests when setting and altering rules, and that anyone who argues otherwise is naïve.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

And it is often obvious, when partisan legislators gerrymander districts to protect their majorities or enact voting laws they believe will affect particular voters.

There are, though, a lot of interesting questions that go beyond the obvious ones. Some changes don’t have the effects their supporters intended or create unexpected results.

Public election funding, for example, did not spur large changes in policy, although it has increased the demographic diversity of the donor pool by giving candidates an incentive to seek small campaign contributions.

My current interest is the question of examining alternatives to partisan redistricting.

Almost nobody defends partisan gerrymandering – at least not honestly, or when the other side does it.