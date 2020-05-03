Building common ground in Wisconsin as demographics change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trained as a political scientist, I study and teach on migration and settlement and the social and cultural transformations that these processes create.

For me, the Wisconsin Idea means producing knowledge about these issues in collaboration with community stakeholders. I see this work as a way to help all of us learn to live together as we face economic, demographic and environmental change.

And make no mistake: the United States is changing.

During the last 30 years or so, trade and foreign policy initiatives by both parties have made us increasingly interdependent with our neighbors to the south.

The old era of “gunboat diplomacy” with Latin America has more or less ended, but our new relationships are still fraught and asymmetrical.

As the U.S. political economy moves resources north, life in countries like Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras becomes untenable for large numbers of people.

Climate change exacerbates these conditions. As a result, labor, too, moves north, even as some formerly secure U.S.-based jobs move south and further afield.