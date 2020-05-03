Broad educational offerings unlock opportunity at UW-Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A liberal arts education recognizes that we have a diverse range of interests and encourages us to pursue all of them.

You wouldn’t know it from my major studies in biochemistry and applied math, but humanities have been a central part of my student experience. I’ve been a member of the Clarinet Studio and Wind Ensemble since my freshman year and am grateful that we have a music school that is so welcoming to students who want to keep music in their lives.

I’ve also taken classes ranging from 20th century Indian culture to the rise of internet infrastructure disparities to African storytelling traditions.

Some of these classes are mainstays of a UW-Madison liberal arts education and connect generations of Badgers; my mom took that same African storytelling course.

Unfortunately, liberal arts education is facing challenges as some universities shift their focus toward preparing students for particular career paths.

This shift ignores one of the most important aspects of a college education: exploration and flexibility.

College is a unique time; we’ve moved past highly structured course schedules in high school, and we’re not yet to the point where we need to jump into the workforce.