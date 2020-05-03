Broad educational offerings unlock opportunity at UW-Madison

A liberal arts education recognizes that we have a diverse range of interests and encourages us to pursue all of them.
You wouldn’t know it from my major studies in biochemistry and applied math, but humanities have been a central part of my student experience. I’ve been a member of the Clarinet Studio and Wind Ensemble since my freshman year and am grateful that we have a music school that is so welcoming to students who want to keep music in their lives.
I’ve also taken classes ranging from 20th century Indian culture to the rise of internet infrastructure disparities to African storytelling traditions.
Some of these classes are mainstays of a UW-Madison liberal arts education and connect generations of Badgers; my mom took that same African storytelling course.
Unfortunately, liberal arts education is facing challenges as some universities shift their focus toward preparing students for particular career paths.
This shift ignores one of the most important aspects of a college education: exploration and flexibility.
College is a unique time; we’ve moved past highly structured course schedules in high school, and we’re not yet to the point where we need to jump into the workforce.
If there was ever a prime time to support the love of learning, college is it. When else will an aspiring computer scientist have the chance to read a wide range of Asian-American literature, or a future French teacher have the chance to take a class on climate change?
Once we leave UW-Madison, we will have to work much harder to find these diverse learning opportunities, so a liberal arts education can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
As some universities are shrinking or eliminating humanities departments, it’s important that leaders in science, technology, engineering and math make a conscious effort to fight this trend by emphasizing concrete ways in which the sciences and the humanities strengthen one another.
Work in this area is exciting. Recently, I’ve seen articles on how we can use mathematics to model the origins and diversification of human language, and how linguistics is an essential tool for designing artificial intelligence machine learning programs.
To me, a love of learning is reflected by people who are engaged in something, big or small.
I’m surrounded by these people every day at UW-Madison, and I’m so happy to be a part of a campus determined to ensure that we don’t just earn a degree, but that we leave here as broadly educated global citizens.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!