Dirk J. Debbink: Restore national security checks and balances

Thankfully, a growing movement cuts across party and ideological lines, and acknowledges that the current power dynamic between presidents and Congress is out of balance. One of the most thoughtful emerging voices in this essential debate is that of U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay.

A committed conservative, Rep. Gallagher embodies the idea that one can be a partisan team player while still adhering to principles such as the separation of powers and restoring the proper role of Congress in war powers. No doubt influenced by his own years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and years of scholarship as a foreign policy expert, Rep. Gallagher recognizes that Congress has ceded too much authority to the executive branch on national security and is a key voice in the burgeoning bipartisan effort to restore checks and balances.

Rep. Gallagher is right to argue that the War Powers Act has never been an “effective tool” to “meaningfully reclaim congressional war powers” and that Congress should work together to replace the current ineffectual WPA with “something that better defines ‘hostilities’ and more fully reclaims Article I responsibilities.” Reclaiming these traditional prerogatives is all the more important as Congress must play a central role in meeting the biggest national security challenges of the day, such as the rise of an increasingly belligerent China.