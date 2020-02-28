Dirk J. Debbink: Restore national security checks and balances

OCONOMOWOC — For too many politicians of both parties, partisanship overrides their adherence to constitutional principles. It seems their views on issues concerning executive power and executive overreach, particularly in regard to national security, are determined by their affiliation with the individual in White House at any given time.
I believe strongly that we as Americans and our elected representatives of both parties need to reclaim our voices and seek meaningful reforms that will restore constitutional checks and balances on issues of national security and war powers. As a retired chief of Navy Reserve, once responsible for over 60,000 Navy Reserve sailors, officers and enlisted men and women, I take seriously the awesome responsibilities that come with sending young people into war. Under my watch, thousands of these patriots served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, the Horn of Africa and elsewhere, and the other six Reserve and Guard services did as much or more.
Our country’s Founders were deeply concerned about concentrating war powers in the presidency, warning against creating “absolute monarchs” who “make war when their nations are to get nothing by it.” Yet under recent presidents of both parties, the power of the executive branch has grown at the expense of the constitutionally mandated role of Congress.
This trend toward unchecked executive power is not solely because of White House power grabs. For reasons of partisanship, short-term expediency, and fears of taking tough votes, too many in Congress have acquiesced and watched their constitutional role in national security checks and balances atrophy.
Thankfully, a growing movement cuts across party and ideological lines, and acknowledges that the current power dynamic between presidents and Congress is out of balance. One of the most thoughtful emerging voices in this essential debate is that of U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay.
A committed conservative, Rep. Gallagher embodies the idea that one can be a partisan team player while still adhering to principles such as the separation of powers and restoring the proper role of Congress in war powers. No doubt influenced by his own years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and years of scholarship as a foreign policy expert, Rep. Gallagher recognizes that Congress has ceded too much authority to the executive branch on national security and is a key voice in the burgeoning bipartisan effort to restore checks and balances.
Rep. Gallagher is right to argue that the War Powers Act has never been an “effective tool” to “meaningfully reclaim congressional war powers” and that Congress should work together to replace the current ineffectual WPA with “something that better defines ‘hostilities’ and more fully reclaims Article I responsibilities.” Reclaiming these traditional prerogatives is all the more important as Congress must play a central role in meeting the biggest national security challenges of the day, such as the rise of an increasingly belligerent China.
Rep. Gallagher has similarly advanced a reform of the National Emergencies Act — the statute relied on by President Trump to declare a national emergency to fund border wall construction. Congress controls the power of the purse. No matter one’s feeling on the border wall, declaring a national emergency to raid billions from military budgets appropriated by Congress seems at odds with the framers’ vision. Aside from being inconsistent with the Constitution, raiding funds allocated for military construction and other projects undermines readiness and harms military families.
In fact, Congress has never ended a national emergency declared by a president, and we now have 33 separate and ongoing national emergencies. Rep. Gallagher is the lead sponsor of a bill to reform this example of continued executive overreach. The bill would better define the parameters of a national emergency and require congressional approval for future national emergencies that seek to transfer more than $250 million.
It’s time that Congress advanced real reforms to meaningfully reclaim its voice and proper constitutional role on national security measures. Rep. Gallagher’s role and leadership on these issues is a welcome development worth notice and support from across the political spectrum. Once again, Wisconsin is leading an important effort in Washington, D.C.
Debbink, of Oconomowoc, is a retired vice admiral in the United States Navy and former chief of Navy Reserve. He is chairman and CEO of the MSI General Corporation in Oconomowoc.