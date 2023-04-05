Solar panel installer under investigation

A Waukesha solar panel installer is under investigation for failing to do work it was paid to do in Dane County, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies have responded to five complaints from people who say they paid Sun Badger Solar a total of $165,000 to install solar panels, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

According to media reports, Sun Badger furloughed employees and paused solar projects in January, lawsuits have been filed against the company, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is investigating dozens of complaints about the company.

Sun Badger also lost its Better Business Bureau accreditation.

Schaffer said anyone who wants to file a complaint with local authorities can call the county's Communications Center nonemergency line at 608255-2345.

For more information about consumer protection resources or to file a state complaint, visit DATCP at ConsumerProtection. wi.gov, email DATCPHotline@ wisconsin.gov or call 800-4227128.

Woman stabs man in domestic altercation

A woman stabbed a man during a domestic disturbance on the Southwest Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 10 block of Schroeder Court around 3:25 a.m. and found a woman and a man inside the building who had sustained injuries in an altercation, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement. They were taken to local hospitals.

Police did not detail the extent of their injuries, but Chief Shon Barnes described the incident in his blog as an attempted homicide and wrote the "38-year-old female suspect stabbed the victim."

Casings found after South Side gunfire

Madison police said they found shell casings after gunshots were reported on the South Side early Saturday morning.

Multiple people reported hearing shots in the 2200 block of Luann Lane around 4:10 a.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No injuries or property damage were reported, Fryer said.

Man arrested for OWI after Downtown crash

A man was arrested for drunken driving after a crash Downtown early Saturday morning injured two people, Madison police reported.

Thomas T. Vu, 34, drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle at the intersection of John Nolen Drive and East Wilson Street around 12:45 a.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Two people in the vehicle hit by Vu were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fryer said, and Vu was arrested on a tentative charge of causing injury while operating while intoxicated, Fryer said.

Sprinkler system puts out kitchen fire

A sprinkler system extinguished a cooking-related fire in an apartment building in the 7900 block of Tree Lane in Madison just before 2 a.m. Monday, the Madison Fire Department said.

No one was hurt, but the fire damaged a stove, microwave and some drywall, and impacted two other apartments, the department said. The Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced.