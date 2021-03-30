digest 3-31

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
UW center Hedstrom to transfer
Reserve center Joe Hedstrom entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, the latest offseason departure for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.
He redshirted as a walk-on in 2018-19 and, since going on scholarship, has appeared for a total of 30 minutes in 15 games over two seasons.
Hedstrom is the fourth UW player in the portal. The other three are seniors — Nate Reuvers, Trevor Anderson and Walt McGrory — who have decided to play elsewhere during an extra season of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGrory, a walk-on who rarely played, has announced he’s transferring to South Dakota. Reuvers and Anderson have yet to announce where they’ll end up.
Senior guard Brad Davison has yet to announce his plans for next season.
Waunakee's Listau to UWGB: Mitch Listau, a sophomore guard from Waunakee High School, announced his transfer from Belmont University to UW-Green Bay.
Listau played in 20 games with the Bruins this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
Others in the transfer portal are Iowa forward Jack Nunge; the Syracuse trio of point guard Kadary Richmond, forward Robert Braswell and center John Bol Ajak; Duke forward Patrick Tape; and Florida forward Omar Payne, who became the fifth player to leave the program since the end of the season. North Carolina State guard Braxton Beverly plans to transfer as a graduate to Eastern Kentucky.
In the paint: Akron coach John Groce agreed to a contract extension through 2026. ... UT Martin hired Ryan Ridder as its coach. ... East Tennessee State coach Jason Shay resigned after one season.
BASEBALL
Reds ailing ahead of opener
Spring training took its toll on the Cincinnati Reds, and some key players who suffered injuries won't be back in time for Thursday's opener.
Outfielder Shogo Akiyama (hamstring), and pitchers Sonny Gray (back) and Michael Lorenzen (shoulder strain) will miss the opener but aren't expected to be sidelined too long after that.
Around the horn: Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to be sidelined at least three to five weeks. ... The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
NFL
Goodell: Expect full stadiums
The NFL is making plans to open its stadiums to full capacity for the 2021 season, commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Speaking to reporters after the first day of a two-day virtual meeting of owners, Goodell said: "All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back. Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season."
In some cases, the NFL will need local municipalities to sign off on attendance plans in order to fully open up their stadiums for 2021.
Extra points: The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a contract extension worth $68.7 million with left tackle Kolton Miller through the 2025 season. ... Signing one-year contracts were wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (49ers) and quarterback Colt McCoy (Cardinals).
LOCALLY
UW's Tony Granato was named a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award, given to the top coach in Division I college hockey. ... The UW men's golf team finished in sixth place at 1-over 865 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in Awendaw, South Carolina. Senior Nick Robinson (70) and freshman Cameron Huss (71) each shot 1-under 215 to tie for 18th. ... UW senior Jordyn Bloomer was named the Big Ten Conference Goalkeeper of the Week in women's soccer after posting a pair of shutouts.
ODDS AND ENDS
Jamal Murray scored 30 points and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95. ...Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the host Washington Wizards 114-104. ... World No. 1 Ash Barty won the final nine points to finish off seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in a women's quarterfinal at the Miami Open, while men's top-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the quarters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Frances Tiafoe.