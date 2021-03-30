digest 3-31

In the paint: Akron coach John Groce agreed to a contract extension through 2026. ... UT Martin hired Ryan Ridder as its coach. ... East Tennessee State coach Jason Shay resigned after one season.

BASEBALL

Reds ailing ahead of opener

Spring training took its toll on the Cincinnati Reds, and some key players who suffered injuries won't be back in time for Thursday's opener.

Outfielder Shogo Akiyama (hamstring), and pitchers Sonny Gray (back) and Michael Lorenzen (shoulder strain) will miss the opener but aren't expected to be sidelined too long after that.

Around the horn: Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to be sidelined at least three to five weeks. ... The Toronto Blue Jays will play their third homestand of the season at their spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

NFL

Goodell: Expect full stadiums

The NFL is making plans to open its stadiums to full capacity for the 2021 season, commissioner Roger Goodell said.