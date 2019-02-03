I’m running to represent District 12 on the Madison City Council because I love my community. My decades of grassroots activism, policy work and community engagement will make me an effective alder who encourages and values public input.
At the UW-Madison School of Nursing, I build campus-community collaborations to support older adult health. I’ve been an officer or council member of the Emerson East Neighborhood Association since 2007. I volunteer with the Occupy Madison Tiny Homes Village and Madison’s East Timor solidarity group, serving multiple terms on the city’s Sister City Collaboration Committee. I’m a graduate of the Wisconsin Women’s Policy Institute. As past director of the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice, I worked with member groups to advance their priorities at the state level.
I was inspired to run for office because over the next few years, the City Council will make major decisions — including around the Public Market and Oscar Mayer redevelopment — that could make District 12 a model for Madison and beyond. I want to make sure that our growth is directed in ways that expand opportunities, build community and reduce disparities. To do so, we must prioritize quality affordable housing, transportation alternatives, and community health and safety.
To me, quality affordable housing means adding affordable units, supporting the rehabilitation of older affordable housing and ensuring a mix of affordable, workforce and market-rate housing. In areas of rising value — for example, near a future Oscar Mayer where infrastructure has been repurposed to provide a hub for local growers and producers to reach larger, regional markets — we need to guard against gentrification. I support establishing community land trusts, which would create permanently affordable residential and commercial spaces in targeted areas. I also support increasing the city’s Affordable Housing Fund.
To grow transportation alternatives, we must better connect bicycle and pedestrian paths. Madison needs to make nonmotorized transport a more convenient and welcoming option for more people. As I campaign, neighbors often tell me that when they travel by bicycle, they feel unsafe and unsure of which routes to take. I also support expanding transit options to reduce automobile traffic and our impact on the environment. We can do this by linking Metro Bus routes and regional shuttles, adding park and ride (or park and bicycle) areas, and working toward a bus rapid-transit system.
Fostering community health and safety includes strengthening public health responses to drug abuse and working with nonprofit partners to expand programs and services in challenged areas. I support community-based models of addressing noncriminal crises through mediation, care and services. On policing, the City Council will soon review recommendations to improve policies and practices. I especially support recommendations to strengthen officer training around de-escalation, trauma-informed practices and mental health crises, and to enhance civilian oversight through an independent auditor’s office and civilian review body.
On every issue, I will work to make city government more accessible and responsive to our neighbors. I will provide easy-to-read information about upcoming decisions and updates on ongoing efforts. I will discuss issues with neighbors at community meetings and make clear the process and timeline for public comment. I will report back on the comments I’ve received, other relevant information and the actions I am taking.
Policymakers make better decisions when they hear diverse voices and question assumptions. That’s why my campaign motto is “Farther together.” I hope that you decide to go farther together with me.
For more information, please visit my campaign website, dianefor12.org, or contact me at dianefor12@gmail.com.