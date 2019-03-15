Madison is at a critical point in our history. We must invest in our housing and transportation systems. We must grow in ways that reduce disparities. We must address the root causes of conflict and crime.
For 25 years, I’ve been working to help our community go further. I’m running for Madison City Council because my grassroots activism, policy experience and strong work ethic will make me the effective and responsive alder that District 12 needs.
My community experience includes serving on the Emerson East Neighborhood Association board since 2007, building international solidarity between Madison and our nine sister cities, volunteering with OM Village’s formerly homeless residents, and bringing diverse voices to community radio.
I’m a biologist and researcher with health and environmental policy experience. As a Wisconsin Women’s Policy Institute fellow, I worked to expand support for family caregivers. I continue that advocacy today as a member of the Wisconsin Family and Caregiver Support Alliance. At the UW-Madison School of Nursing, I build community partnerships to support older adult health.
District 12 boasts strong neighborhoods, beautiful natural areas and a growing number of local businesses. Over the next several years, we’ll add the Public Market, redevelop Oscar Mayer and work toward adding bus rapid transit (BRT). To help our area and city achieve our full potential, as alder I will prioritize quality affordable housing, transportation alternatives, and community health and safety.
For quality affordable housing, I support the rehabilitation of older affordable housing and adding a mix of affordable, workforce and market rate housing. In areas of rising value — for example, near a redeveloped Oscar Mayer — we need to guard against gentrification. I support establishing community land trusts to create permanently affordable residential and commercial spaces. I will expand the city’s Affordable Housing Fund so that neighbors of all incomes have stable, safe housing.
To grow transportation alternatives, we must expand Madison Metro service and reconfigure bus routes to better serve the north side. As alder, I will expand collaborations with employers to link bus routes and regional shuttles, and add park-and-ride areas to ease workplace commutes. I will seek opportunities like the Oscar Mayer redevelopment to connect bicycle and pedestrian paths, adding options for people to safely travel to school, work, offices or stores.
I strongly support Madison seeking federal funds to add a BRT system. BRT will provide faster and more direct service, especially for longer-distance commutes. As proposed, the east and north BRT routes will serve District 12. Adding BRT will also allow us to redirect some “regular” Metro bus routes to currently underserved areas.
Fostering community health and safety includes strengthening public health responses to drug abuse and working with nonprofit partners to expand programs and services in challenged areas. I support community-based models of addressing noncriminal crises through mediation, care and services.
On policing, the City Council will soon consider recommendations to improve policies and practices. I especially support recommendations to strengthen officer training in de-escalation, trauma-informed practices and mental health crises, and to enhance civilian oversight through an independent auditor’s office and civilian review body.
As alder, I will work to engage all members of our community and achieve equity. I support creating an Office on Resident Engagement and Neighborhood Support to help alders be more inclusive and effective. As a grassroots activist and former director of the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice, a statewide membership organization of small local groups, I’m committed to making government more accessible and accountable to you.
Let's go further together. To learn more, please visit dianefor12.org or email dianefor12@gmail.com.