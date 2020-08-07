Dewey Bredeson: Wisconsin needs vision, not division

Again, my top priorities shall be: ending voter suppression, fair redistricting, advocating for more affordable housing, sufficient funding for K-12 education and restoring the university to the prestige it recently had. I want to thank all my opponents for running clean campaigns. I do not believe we are all that far apart on the important issues so you voters have a hard decision to make: and that is who do you think will be the most effective at getting things done? I believe it is me. I have been successful in business for the past 40 years. I can work across the aisle. I am a leader with common sense and compassion for people’s needs. I understand economics and I believe in science. For the last 40 years I have been listening to people’s needs and finding solutions to their problems. I have vast knowledge of housing including low income and senior housing. I have a long relationship with the district. I have always strived to and shall continue to treat everyone fairly with respect and dignity.