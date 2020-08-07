Dewey Bredeson: Wisconsin needs vision, not division

If elected I will:
• Oppose any and all attempts to suppress the votes of any Wisconsin citizen.
• Advocate for more affordable housing.
• Support a nonpartisan approach to redistricting.
• Support sufficient funding for K-12 education.
• Support restoring the prestige of the University of Wisconsin.
I see the next two years being all about the COVID-19 epidemic and it will affect all my priorities. People are suffering, businesses are going under and the government budget has been busted by this COVID-19 virus. On top of that, small businesses in the State Street Capitol Square area were vandalized and looted. We are suffering physically, mentally and financially. We are fearful for our income, housing, education and health. These are the biggest needs in 76th District and these will be my priorities.
Now a little about me. Currently I live on the outer Square with my wife Sandy and our labradoodle Nelly. I have lived in the Madison area for the past 54 years. I attended Madison public schools from first through 12th grades and graduated from East High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For the past 37 years I have worked in commercial real estate and started my own real estate company in 1987. Two years ago my wife and I bought a 100-plus-year old-building. It started out as a large house and has had various uses until we turned it into a four-unit apartment providing housing for us and others. I enjoy travel, reading, the outdoors and I am a two-time Ironman Wisconsin finisher. Up until a few months ago we loved going out to see a band or comedian, browsing the farmers market or visiting the festivals in and around Madison. I appreciate the vibrant multi-cultural environment that is the 76th Assembly District and celebrate the disparate backgrounds of the people that live here.
Again, my top priorities shall be: ending voter suppression, fair redistricting, advocating for more affordable housing, sufficient funding for K-12 education and restoring the university to the prestige it recently had. I want to thank all my opponents for running clean campaigns. I do not believe we are all that far apart on the important issues so you voters have a hard decision to make: and that is who do you think will be the most effective at getting things done? I believe it is me. I have been successful in business for the past 40 years. I can work across the aisle. I am a leader with common sense and compassion for people’s needs. I understand economics and I believe in science. For the last 40 years I have been listening to people’s needs and finding solutions to their problems. I have vast knowledge of housing including low income and senior housing. I have a long relationship with the district. I have always strived to and shall continue to treat everyone fairly with respect and dignity.
I know how to get things done. Wisconsin needs vision, not division; that is why I am running for state Assembly in the 76th District and I would appreciate your vote. To find out more go to my website vote.deweyforassembly.com.
Dewey Bredeson works in commercial real estate and is a candidate for the 76th Assembly District.
