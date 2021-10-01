DEVYN DELIVERS

Devyn Robinson was coming off perhaps the two worst matches of her college career. The sophomore opposite had recorded her first negative hitting match Friday night against Maryland (-.120) with five kills and eight errors. She had just two kills and hit .000 on six swings in the previous match against Northern Illinois.
But then Saturday night against Rutgers she looked more like the Robinson who earned third-team All-American honors last season as she had 10 kills on 11 attempts for a career-best .909 hitting percentage.
What was the difference? One obvious one was she was playing a different position Saturday as an apparent injury to freshman middle blocker Anna Smrek forced Robinson to return to her high school and club position.
But coach Kelly Sheffield suggested it was as much a change of mindset as change of position that led to her breakout.
“Devyn is wired in a way that if things don’t go well she wants to be dangerous,” Sheffield said. “She’s going to come out with her hair on fire that next time.
“I’m not sure how much of it was the position change, although maybe some of that had to do with that. I think she’s a driven competitor and she’s going to be at attention no matter who the opponent was or the position.”
The nature of Smrek’s injury has not been disclosed, but until she returns Robinson figures to stay in the middle.