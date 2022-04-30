 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEVONTE WYATT, DT, GEORGIA

  • 0
Devonte Wyatt - CFP Championship

Round: 1

Pick: 28

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 304 pounds

Notes: Wyatt registered 113 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss in four seasons for the Bulldogs and was regarded as the best three-technique defensive tackle in this year's draft.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics