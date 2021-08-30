DEVIN WILLIAMS

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year was untouchable during the abbreviated 60-game season in 2020 and while nobody expected him to be able to replicate those numbers over the course of 162 games this year, he's come as close as possible over the last few weeks.
Williams has allowed just a single unearned run over 13 August appearances while striking out 21 of 50 batters faced.
He hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 20 appearances and has a 0.32 ERA over his last 30 outings.
"Devin's been exceptional," Counsell said. "He's just throwing the ball well. He's in a good spot and he's been throwing the ball really good for a long period of time."