Devin Williams | RHP

The reigning National League rookie and reliever of the year was warming up to enter Milwaukee’s game Friday night when he reported an issue with his elbow and the Brewers opted to take a precautionary approach and put their set-up man on the shelf to keep him in top shape for the stretch run.

“We'll back off until there are no symptoms and he doesn't feel it and then we'll start throwing again,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I'm fairly confident this will be pretty quick. It doesn't have to be a long stay but we don't want him fighting through something right now. We want him healthy before he's throwing again."